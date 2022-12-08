Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot.

The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.

The man overcame odds of 1 in 960,000 to win the prize on the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.

Two more prizes remain.