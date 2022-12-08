Ritedose Corp. expanding operations in Richland County

Locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer the Ritedose Corporation is expanding operations in Richland County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer the Ritedose Corporation is expanding operations in Richland County. The $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs.

Located at Carolina Research Park in Columbia, the corporation operates a “blow-fill-seal” facility that formulates, fills, and packages liquid-pharmaceuticals for distribution.

The corporation has been a leader in the production of sterile, single-dose medication for retail pharmacies to large pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers and hospitals, say officials.

Expansion renovations to the existing facility will allow the company to produce an additional 400 million doses of pharmaceuticals.

Individuals interested in joining The Ritedose Corporation should visit the company’s careers page.