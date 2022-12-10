Funeral arrangements announced for Midlands community leader Vince Ford

ABC Columbia Site Staff,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Midlands community leader.
According to Leevy’s Funeral Home, a viewing for Vince Ford will take place Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Ford’s funeral will be held Monday at Noon and Brookland Baptist Church on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Ford was the Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Prisma Health.
Hee was also active in the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP and on the Richland One School Board and the Benedict College Board of Trustees.
Ford was 64 years old.

Screen Shot 2022 12 07 At 115228 Am

Courtesy Prisma Health

Categories: Local News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts