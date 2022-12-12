Gamecocks expected to hire Arkansas coach as offensive coordinator

The Gamecocks have found their new offensive coordinator, according to a source on Monday.

Dowell Loggains is expected to become South Carolina’s new OC, a move that’s been expected for days.

Multiple sources tell ABC Columbia Shane Beamer has honed in on Loggains to replace outgoing OC Marcus Satterfield, who left South Carolina to become the newest offensive coordinator at Nebraska.

A source also tells ABC Columbia that the “deal is done”, though we don’t expect the contract to finalized until Tuesday when the South Carolina Board of Trustees is expected to approve the contract.

Loggains was the tight ends coach the last two seasons at Arkansas, but comes to USC with a tremendous amount of offensive coordinator experience, having served in that role for multiple NFL teams including the Bears, Dolphins and Jets.