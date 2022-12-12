USPS announces updated holiday shipping schedule

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) released an updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays.

All post offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and new year’s day on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.

There will also be no deliveries to residences or businesses those days except for priority mail express.

Local post offices will be open on Christmas Eve with extended, normal, or limited hours.

Some post offices may also extend their hours leading up to the holidays.

