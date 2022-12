Biden expected to sign Respect for Marriage Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn Tuesday.

The bill, which has bi-partisan backing, protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is married to a man, applauds the move.