Ford F-150 Lightning named MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year

CNN— The Ford F-150 Lightning has been named MotorTrend’s 2023 Truck of the Year, becoming the second electric pickup truck in a row to win the award.

The F-150 Lightning was an unanimous winner among the MotorTrend’s seven judges who lauded the truck as “the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet.”

The MotorTrend Truck of the Year award is open only to models that are all new or substantially redesigned for the given model year.

The Rivian R1T won the award last year.