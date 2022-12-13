Judge orders Trump organization to pay $4,000 fines

A judge is ordering two Trump organization entities to pay $4,000 in fines.

This news comes after a Manhattan criminal court judge held them in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas ahead of the tax fraud trial.

The order was sealed a year ago and was unsealed now that a verdict has been reached.

Last week, a jury convicted the two entities on all counts but we now know the judge held the entities in contempt for not complying with grand jury subpoenas dating as far back as Oct. 2020.

They also did not comply with three court orders mandating they produce requested evidence ahead of the trial.