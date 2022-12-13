South Carolina 2021 ‘Hate Crime’ report released

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released their latest Uniform Crime Report showing incidents in 2021 has dropped slightly when compared to 2020.

The Palmetto state reported at least 98 hate crime incidents in 2020. Most reports in 2021 fell within the race, ethnicity, and ancestry category with 49 instances.

Religion was the second most reported category with 32 crimes. Sexual orientation had 21 occurrences reported.

Gender identity accounted for three reports, two incidents were reported for disability bias, and finally one incident was classified in multiple categories.

The information comes from all of the reports that are voluntarily made to law enforcement agencies throughout South Carolina that are submitted into the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Last year, 411 of 471 agencies submitted data through NIBRS. Of those agencies, 53 reported incidents that had a bias-based motivation.

You can take a look at the 2021 Hate Crimes Report in it’s entirety by clicking on the link below.

https://crime-data-explorer.app.cloud.gov/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend.