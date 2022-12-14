Department of Labor: Most stressful jobs in the U.S.

(CNN)— Many American jobs are taxing, but some are more so than others and that could play a factor in everyday life.

According to the Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network, urologists have the most stressful job in the nation.

Film and video editors have the second-most stressful job, followed in third place by anesthesiologist assistants. Others in the top ten include acute care nurses, judges and retail supervisors.

The findings are based on nearly 900 jobs in the U.S.

According to the report, most people will spend at least one-third of their lives at work and 80% of those polled say work-related tensions play a factor with personal relationships.