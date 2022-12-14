Oreo gluten-free, mint flavor hitting grocery stores next year

(CNN)— People with Celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat hitting shelves soon.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavored creme to its certified gluten-free cookie line, a mint-flavored version of Oreos.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular and double stuff.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

The minty-fresh Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.