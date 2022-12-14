Saluda River Basin Council membership application deadline extended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has extended the deadline to apply for Saluda River Basin Council (RBC) membership to Jan. 3, 2023.

Council members are responsible for developing a River Basin Plan in their respective basin. The plan will evaluate existing water supplies and address whether the supply can meet future demand.

The council is made up of representatives from eight different interest categories including water and sewer utilities, electric power utilities and reservoir operators, environmental interests, local governments, industrial and economic development interests and more.

Officials urge anyone with interest or experience in the different categories to apply.

Applications, as well as public meeting presentations and recordings, can be found on the SCDNR Hydrology website.