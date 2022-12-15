Administrators investigating racist graffiti at Spring Valley HS

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Parents are raising concerns after racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Spring Valley High School this week.

Pictures of the graffiti found Wednesday were posted on social media.

Principal Jeff Temoney sent a statement to Spring Valley families.

He says the graffiti was immediately removed and administrators are working to determine who is responsible.

H adds, “The graffiti was deeply offensive to our entire community, and it’s important for you to know that spring valley high will not tolerate students being targeted based on their race.

we strive to make our school a healthy learning environment where students grow and thrive. This kind of behavior is inconsistent with Richland Two’s core values of Learning, Character, Community and Joy and with our school mission of providing a secure environment and innovative educational experiences that will empower our students to achieve excellence and to take responsibility for their lives, their learning, and the world in which they live.”