Biden meets with African leaders during Summit

Yesterday, President Biden met with dozens of African leaders touting $370 million in new project in Africa to promote business ties with the continent.

During the Summit, the President welcomed more than 50 heads of state to the White House for a dinner honoring African leaders and numerous meetings were held.