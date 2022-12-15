Cayce Police searching for theft suspect

Cayce Police Department is looking to identify the suspect of a reported theft.

Porch theft suspect Courtesy: Cayce Police Department

Authorities say on December 8, an unidentified person stole a package from a porch in the 1700 block of State Street.

The suspect read the label on the box before picking it up and leaving, say officials.

If you know the person, or can identify them, call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers.