Gamecock defensive lineman enters transfer portal

The transfer portal kept snagging more Gamecocks today.

Defensive lineman Gilber Edmond entered the portal, according to a source Thursday. He’s the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal this offseason.

Edmond started 10 games this season for Carolina, leading the team with nine tackles for loss. He was second on the team with 39 total tackles and two sacks. Edmond played in 21 games over three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Edmond wrote on twitter Thursday that he decided to transfer “after careful conversations with my family and God.”

Carolina faces Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl Dec. 30.