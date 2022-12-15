Uber Eats launches robot delivery service

CNN— Santa’s got a ton of deliveries to make on Christmas Eve and so do the robots in one Florida town.

Beginning today some Miami residents who order from Uber Eats will receive their takeout orders via autonomous, sidewalk-trotting robots instead of delivery drivers.

The robots are part of a partnership between Uber and robotics firm Cartken.

When customers order through the service, they will be alerted when their food is on the way and then be instructed to meet the robot. Customers will then unlock the vehicle using their phone, grab their order and send the robot on it’s way.

Uber has plans to expand the service to other cities next year!