Unidentified man wanted in Lexington for allegedly leaving stolen property in taxi

Lexington Police needs help identifying a man who allegedly left stolen property behind in a taxi and did not pay for his transportation fare.

Authorities say the man was dropped off at the Hampton Inn in Lexington on Nov. 27.

If you know the identity of this man, officials ask that you contact Crimestoppers or Detective Heath at (803) 951-4642 or kheath@lexsc.com.