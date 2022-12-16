Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16.

Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club before a man got out of a vehicle and shot him in close range several times.

When they arrived, EMS found Tucker unresponsive and he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 36 year-old Mikal Keller on December 15. He was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

In a press conference, Sheriff Lott says, “This just shows some of the very dangerous individuals we are working with and our citizens are dealing with in the community.”

It was discovered that Keller was wanted for another murder and a home invasion that occurred in Elkton, Maryland in August, say officials.

The suspect remains at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.