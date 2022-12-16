School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer.

Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019.

The new Lead Safety Officer received his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina and has his master’s of science degree in Emergency Management.

Chief of Student Services and Planning Dr. Michael Harris says, “Officer Ross Wise has the presence and poise to serve admirably as the Lead Safety Officer in School District Five. I look forward to Officer Wise leading the charge to ensure safe practices and protocols remain in place for our students, staff and community. What better way to start the new year than to expand the District’s Safety Team and continue providing a safe teaching, learning and work environment for us all.”

Wise received his Class 1 Law Enforcement and School Resource Officer certifications from the SC Criminal Justice Academy.