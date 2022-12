Mega Millions jackpot jumps just in time for the holidays

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing could bring someone extra holiday cash.

The jackpot is up to $465 million! Friday’s drawing produced more than 14-thousand winners in the state.

Tickets for the Mega Millions are 2 bucks and can be purchased up to an hour before the drawing! Odds of winning are one in 303 million.ME