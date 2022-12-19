RCSD investigates shooting death of 9 year old boy

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that has claimed the life of a 9 year old boy. Authorities were called to home in the 1000 block of Weston Road after getting a call reporting that a child had been shot around 6:30 Monday night.

Deputies say the child was driven to the hospital by a family member , but was pronounced dead by the time they reached the hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still in the process of determining the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.