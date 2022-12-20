Richland coroner releases identity of 9 year-old killed during shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the 9 year-old victim found shot as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins.

As previously reported, authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road after receiving reports of a child being shot.

Deputies say the child was transported to the hospital by a family member, but was pronounced deceased by the time they reached the hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are continuing this investigation.