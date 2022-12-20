Richland One Superintendent issues statement on death of 9 year-old student

Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon issued a statement today following the death of one of their students, 9 year-old Christopher Scott, III.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon issued a statement today following the death of one of their students, 9 year-old Christopher Scott, III.

As previously reported, authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road after receiving reports of a child being shot.

Scott was pronounced dead by the time he reached a hospital.

In the release, Dr. Witherspoon says, “We were shocked and saddened to learn that one of our students was killed last night (Monday, December 19). Christopher Scott, III was a fourth-grade student at Hopkins Elementary School. Our District Crisis Team was at the school today to provide support and counseling to students and staff as needed. We extend our condolences to Christopher’s family. Particularly during this holiday season which is normally a time of joy, we ask everyone to join us in keeping his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing this investigation.