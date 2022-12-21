Firefighters Feeding Families raises 300 bags of food, highest all-time record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) collected enough food to fill 300 bags during their 3rd annual food drive. Canned goods and non-perishable items were distributed to families in need across Columbia and Richland County.

In raising 300 bags of food, Firefighters Feeding Families has set a new record for donations.

In a statement, the Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins says, “Our goal with this campaign each season is to try and assist as many struggling families as we possibly can. No person should have to go through the holidays facing hunger. Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our citizens and several large donations from area stores this year’s food drive will make an even greater positive impact on our communities.”

The department says they thank the area’s Wal-Marts, Sam’s Club and Food Lions for donating large quantities of food and providing grants to fund the initiative.

All of the donated food was distributed to area families the following week after collection day.