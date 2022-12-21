New Year’s Eve numerals arrive in New York City!

The countdown to the New Year is on and a sure sign that we are soon to ring in 2023... the giant seven-foot tall numbers for the New Year Eve's ball drop in New York City have arrived.

The coast-to-coast trip began in Los Angeles and the numerals made numerous stops for holiday festivities before reaching their final destination in New York.

You can see the ball drop on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest right here on ABC Columbia starting at 10 p.m.