President Zelenskyy to visit White House today

President Biden is set to welcome Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the White House.

CNN— President Biden is set to welcome Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the White House today.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Biden at 2 p.m. We will air a special report at that time here on ABC Columbia News.

Later, Zelenskyy will head to Capitol Hill to address members of the Congress.

President Zelenskyy is not coming to Washington empty-handed.

Ukrainian troops on the front lines gave him a signed flag as a thank you gift for the U.S. President and Congress.