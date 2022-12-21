Tanner Staton signed National Letter of Intent with Elon University

WEST COLUMBIA, SC – Brookland-Cayce High School’s longtime starting quarterback made it official Wednesday, declaring his intent to play football at the college level.

Tanner Staton signed a National Letter of Intent with Elon University Wednesday, on National Signing Day. The ceremony, held in the Hall of Fame room in the school’s arena, was attended by family, friends, teammates, coaches – including former USC quarterback Perry Orth, who has worked with Staton – and other supporters.

The signing caps a senior season of multiple honors for the Brookland-Cayce athlete, who earlier this month participated in the Touchstone Energy North South All Star Bowl and was named Offensive MVP and selected as Team Captain. Staton was also named All-Region V and All-State for Class 3A.

Staton, who arrived at Brookland-Cayce as a sophomore and has been starting as quarterback for the Bearcats ever since, said he is excited about the chance to earn a degree from the prestigious North Carolina university while pursuing his passion.

“I am blessed to be in that 1 percent high school student athlete group signing today, with a D1 full ride to continue to do what I love – play football,” Staton said. “I am beyond excited to join the prestigious Elon culture of family, leadership, and development. But, most important, I have a coaching staff that believes in me, in a system willing to invest in me.

“Making it official today with my signing is a dream come true,” Staton added, “and worth all the sacrifices.”