Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures.

Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility.

Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.

Craig Currey, Transitions CEO says the facility will also be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day regardless of the temperature.