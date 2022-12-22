Camden’s Xzavier McLeod signs with South Carolina

South Carolina’s Mr. Football officially signed to play with the Gamecocks for the Class of 2023 this week.

Here’s his bio:

Defensive lineman from Camden (S.C.) High School… named the state’s Mr. Football following his senior season… helped the Bulldogs and head coach Brian Rimpf to a 9-4 record and into the third round of the state 3A playoffs as a senior… credited with 51 tackles including 17 tackles for loss in 2021, 45 tackles with 12 TFLs in 2020 and 20 stops with 5 TFLs in 2019… earned a 3A all-state selection from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association as a sophomore… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and in the Under Armour All-America game… ranked as the Palmetto State’s third-best player, the 25th-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 186 overall by 247Sports Composite… considered the third-best prospect in the state, the 23rd-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 198 overall by On3 Composite… ranked third in South Carolina, ninth among defensive tackles and 136th on the ESPN300 list.