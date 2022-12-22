Santa’s home valued at over $1 million!

CNN– If you want to live like Santa Claus, it’ll cost you a pretty penny for a home in the North Pole.

According to Zillow, the jolly old elves property is worth $1,154,137!

That’s a value jump of 12% over the past year.

According to the website, the home sits on 25 acres and was constructed in the 1800s.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, accommodations for the elves and a gourmet kitchen for baking.