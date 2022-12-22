Tigers named D2 HBCU National Champions by BoxToRow

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The Benedict Tigers finished the inaugural HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW as the No. 1 team in the final poll. Benedict received all but one first place vote.

“To God be the Glory! I’m extremely grateful that our peers voted us as the No. 1 team in all of D2 HBCU football,” said Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry . “Thank you to all of my coaches, support staff and of course my amazing student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice. Im grateful that they are able to see the fruits of their labor! What a blessed year we had… Praise God!”

CIAA champion Fayetteville State was No. 2 followed by Virginia Union at No. 3. Benedict, Fayetteville State, and Virginia Union were all made NCAA playoff appearances. Fort Valley State was No. 4 and Tuskegee was No. 5.

The HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW is administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW, and is voted on by the HBCU NCAA Division II coaches.

2022 HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW

Final

(Records through November 26, 2022)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week 1 Benedict (19) 11-1 199 1 2 Fayetteville State 9-3 174 2 3 Virginia Union (1) 9-2 165 3 4 Fort Valley State 8-2 135 4 5 Tuskegee 8-3 124 5 6 Chowan 7-4 93 6 7 Albany State 7-3 85 7 8 Bowie State 6-4 57 8 9 Virginia State 6-4 38 9 10 West Virginia State 7-4 29 10

Others receiving votes: Savannah State (5-5) 3, Lane (5-5) 1, Edward Waters (5-6) 1.

(1st place votes in parentheses)