Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
You can visit the Historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour.
Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century.
Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30.
Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
Visit Historiccolumbia.org for more information.