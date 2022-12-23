Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

You can visit the Historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century.

Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30.

Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.

Visit Historiccolumbia.org for more information.