Midlands Military Matters: Biden signs National Defense Authorization Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, President Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law today.

The spending bill will give service members a pay raise and fund additional support for Ukraine and Taiwan.

It will also end the U.S. Military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

The Senate passed the act last week with bipartisan support and the week before it was passed by the House.

The bill authorizes $817 billion for the Defense Department, an increase of $45 billion from Biden’s budget request earlier this year, that increase is intended to address the effects of inflation and accelerate the implementation of the National Defense strategy.

Also in tonight’s Military Matters, an Air Force Jet was too heavy to land on a runaway. It did so anyways without prior authorization, it was 45 tons above the limit.

The Air Force Charter Jet damaged the runaway. The C-17 was carrying U.S. Air Force Academy Women’s basketball team to Stillwater.

Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runaway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage, no word on how much fixing the whole mess will be.