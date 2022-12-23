West Columbia City Council passes funding for Meeting Street Corridor improvements

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City Council of West Columbia voted to allocate $3.5 million from the $8.9 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund improvements towards the Meeting Street Corridor.

The unanimous vote was based on the Council’s goals and priorities plan, and redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization plan, among other goals.

Improvements include the addition of on-street parking, a landscaped island, and pedestrian crosswalks on Meeting Street.

In a statement, Mayor Tem Miles says, “The last several years we’ve worked to bring revitalization to the State and Meeting Street area. I am excited to see the rework of Meeting Street, which I am hopeful will spread the work of the redevelopment further into our city.”

The proposed renovations will enhance movement, parking, and pedestrian safety around the street, which serves as the primary corridor from Richland County into the City of West Columbia when frequenting the Riverwalk and River District commercial areas, say city officials.