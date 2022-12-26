W. Columbia closures, sanitation hours for the holiday

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia is releasing changes to their trash pick up and government offices that will be closed as many people continue enjoying the holidays.

Officials say City Hall is closed Monday December 26 and Tuesday December 27, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday. Hours will return to normal Wednesday December 28, 2022. City Hall will also be closed to the public Monday January 2, 2023 and will reopen the following day, Tuesday January 3, 2022.

Sanitation pick up times have changed as well. West Columbia tells us the Tuesday December 27, 2022 pick up route has now been moved to Wednesday December 28, 2022 and trash pick up will be set back.

Th e Artisan Market along Meeting Street will remain closed until Saturday January 7, 2023

To see the West Columbia Sanitation and Closures or to check future dates following the holiday, you can click on the link to their website HERE