Bureau of Labor Statistics: Egg prices skyrocket

CNN—While several grocery store items have become more expensive this year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% in 2022 through November.

One reason a deadly Avian Flu reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Add to that rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand.