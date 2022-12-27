Fatal early morning house fire on Tradd Street under investigation

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Columbia Firefighters responding to a fatal house fire on the 7800 block of Tradd Street.

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Richland County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was found dead inside the home.

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia News) Firefighters investigating the fatal house fire on Tradd Street. Richland County Fire Marshals' Office will look into the cause.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire this morning.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it happened before 7:30 a.m. at the home on 7813 Tradd Street.

According to investigators, one person was found dead inside the home but another occupant was able to escape and was taken to a hospital.

Columbia-Richland Fire’s PIO Mike DeSumma says it was fully involved when firefighters arrived and the house is considered a total loss.

The Richland County Fire Marshals Office will investigate the cause.

