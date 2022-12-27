Thousands win SC’s Lucky 7s lottery drawing on Christmas Day

Thousands of lucky SC Lottery players received a surprise Christmas gift this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of lucky SC Lottery players received a surprise Christmas gift this year.

In Sunday’s Pick 3 drawing, 12,125 players won with 7—7—7. The winners took home either $250 or $500 per play depending on the price paid for the ticket.

The drawing produced 10 times the number of wins compared to last weeks. This is the 14th time those numbers have been drawn by the Lottery, say officials.

The overall payout was over $3 million.