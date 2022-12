Dept. of Public Safety reports four killed on SC roadways during holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, four people were killed during Christmas travel on South Carolina’s roadways.

The preliminary number includes travel period beginning Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m. and is a decrease compared to last year’s rate of 13 people killed on SC roadways.

Fatal collisions by county are represented below:

SOUTH CAROLINA TRAFFIC FATALITIES JANUARY 1 THROUGH DECEMBER 27 2022* 2021* 2020* 2019 COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES COUNTY NAME FATALITIES ABBEVILLE 7 ABBEVILLE 5 ABBEVILLE 5 ABBEVILLE 1 AIKEN 28 AIKEN 36 AIKEN 32 AIKEN 30 ALLENDALE 2 ALLENDALE 1 ALLENDALE 5 ALLENDALE 2 ANDERSON 41 ANDERSON 54 ANDERSON 48 ANDERSON 38 BAMBERG 2 BAMBERG 2 BAMBERG 4 BAMBERG 0 BARNWELL 1 BARNWELL 7 BARNWELL 3 BARNWELL 3 BEAUFORT 21 BEAUFORT 25 BEAUFORT 20 BEAUFORT 15 BERKELEY 46 BERKELEY 32 BERKELEY 60 BERKELEY 32 CALHOUN 4 CALHOUN 9 CALHOUN 4 CALHOUN 2 CHARLESTON 62 CHARLESTON 77 CHARLESTON 71 CHARLESTON 75 CHEROKEE 14 CHEROKEE 23 CHEROKEE 12 CHEROKEE 15 CHESTER 20 CHESTER 16 CHESTER 11 CHESTER 10 CHESTERFIELD 14 CHESTERFIELD 7 CHESTERFIELD 12 CHESTERFIELD 16 CLARENDON 15 CLARENDON 10 CLARENDON 9 CLARENDON 15 COLLETON 23 COLLETON 18 COLLETON 38 COLLETON 16 DARLINGTON 18 DARLINGTON 22 DARLINGTON 14 DARLINGTON 25 DILLON 10 DILLON 17 DILLON 13 DILLON 8 DORCHESTER 19 <

For confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.