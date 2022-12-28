SC Red Cross looking for volunteers this new year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina is asking those with the giving spirit to consider volunteering this new year.

More than 1,000 residents have helped to deliver millions of blood products to hospital patients in need and have responded to more than 60,000 disasters every year.

Volunteers are trained for free and help provide services to military members, reconnect families separated by war or disaster world-wide, and provide lifesaving skill trainings.

Available positions include blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists, disaster action team members, and service to the Armed Forces clinic volunteer.

In a statement, CEO of the Red Cross SC Region Rod Tolbert says, “This year, volunteers have responded to more than 1,700 disasters, assisting more than 5,760 people in South Carolina. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023, by joining us as a volunteer.”

The top 5 benefits of volunteering for the Red Cross include:

1 Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.

2 Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.

3 Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

4 Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.

5 Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started.