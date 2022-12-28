SLED experiences backlog of concealed weapons permits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of SC residents are exercising their Second Amendment rights and newly released data from SLED shows there’s a backlog in processing new concealed weapons permits.

SLED says ever since Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last year that made the permits free, but also made it legal for residents with a CWP to open carry, the demand has drastically increased.

ABC’s Jenna Herazo spoke with a South Carolina gun store about the backlog.