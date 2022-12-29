Here’s a look at your Local Living

Lexington Animal Services Adoption Special

In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings.

From now to Friday, anyone who stops by the business, located on Ball Park Road who is wearing a shirt showing your team spirit will get a discounted rate.

Clemson fan fees will be $10 dollars and Carolina fees will be $20 dollars.

If you represent a different University team, as long as you are wearing a t-short bearing their logo your fee will be $20 as well.

Riverbanks Zoo’s ‘The Light’s Before Christmas”

You can take a walk on the wild side at Riverbanks Zoo’s “The Lights Before Christmas” event! It’s happening now to Friday from 5 to 9 each evening.

While you’re there you’ll be able to take pictures with Santa, Roast marshmallows, and hop on The Gingerbread Express. To get your tickets visit Riverbanks Zoo by clicking on the link provided HERE

Historic Tour

You can visit the Historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour.

Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday. Tickets are $18.00 dollars for adults, and $15.00 for kids.

Visit http://columbia.org/ to get more information about how you can get in on this historic tour.