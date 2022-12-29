Man, woman found shot and killed inside trailer

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a trailer Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office James (47) and Patricia (49) Perry were found in their home in the Johnston area.

No further details are available.

If you have any information on this incident call the Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip on line at crimesc.com