SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Wreck on I-26 West near Exit 97 blocks all lanes.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Traffic congestion on I-26 East at mile marker 94.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West.

It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176.

Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate.

