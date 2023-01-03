Troopers searching for truck in fatal hit and run

Lexingto Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the Highway Patrol say sometime between 10pm and 11pm Tuesday someone driving a truck struck and killed a man on a moped and then drove away.

Investigators say it happened near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Rd. and Kimmey Rd.

Troopers say the suspected vehicle is a black Ford F-150 pickup truck model year 2015-2020.

According to troopers the truck may have front end damage or front passenger side damage and may be missing the passenger side mirror.

If you have any information on this incident call the Highway Patrol at *HP or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.