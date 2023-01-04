Experts say ‘slow-cession’ more likely than recession

(CNN) — Some experts say recession fears helped make 2022 the worst year for United States stocks since 2008.

However, Moody’s Analytics which provides economic data and research says a so-called “slow-cession” is more likely than a recession.

a slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided.

Moody’s analytics Chief Economist expresses optimism about the ability of consumers to weather the storm in 2023.