Gamecocks losing starting defensive lineman to transfer

It’s a huge loss for the Gamecocks.

Former five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch out of the Hammond School is entering the transfer portal, according to a USC spokesman Thursday.

Burch was one of the highest ranked recruits in Carolina football history and finished third on the team this season with 60 tackles.

The former Hammond star is the third defensive end at USC to transfer this offseason with Gilber Edmond and Hot Rod Fitten also entering the portal. He’s also the 15th Gamecock to enter the portal this offseason.