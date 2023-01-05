Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area.

Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment.

Deputies want to remind you that no one from the department would call about an outstanding warrant. Also you cannot pay money to make a warrant go away.

In addition, it someone says they accept payment via gift card, it is a scam.

If you get one of these calls hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office.