Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs employee charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Agents with SLED say an employee at Midland Regional Center in West Columbia with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult

Midland Regional Center is part of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

According to an incident report provided by SLED, on or around December 9th Carrol Hall, 58, placed a resident of the center in a choke hold three times and took her to the floor twice.

Investigators say Hall is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.